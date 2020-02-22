|
David A. Parzych 1943 - 2020
UTICA - David A. Parzych, 76, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the comfort of his own home.
He was born on May 29, 1943, in Virginia, MN, the son of the late Stanley and Harriet (Block) Parzych. David was a graduate of Padua High School and Utica College of Syracuse University. He served his country in the U. S. Army from 1969-1971 attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. David was a teacher at Adirondack Central School for 27 years.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Parzych, Remsen, Andrew (Ilona Taub) Thayer, Utica; grandchildren, Kassia Thayer, Cole Thayer, Jaden Gorozabel and Ethan Gorozabel; brother, Paul (Carol Green) Parzych; nieces, Amy, Dawn and Melissa Parzych and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, from 5-6 p.m., at Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation with David's best friend, Deacon Adolph Uryniak, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in David's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020