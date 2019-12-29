Home

Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morrisville Community Church
Swamp Rd.
Morrisville, NY
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morrisville Community Church
Swamp Rd.
Morrisville, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Morrisville Community Church
Swamp Rd.
Morrisville, NY
David Alan Pearsall


1953 - 2019
David Alan Pearsall Obituary
David Alan Pearsall 1953 - 2019
MORRISVILLE - David Alan Pearsall, 66, of Clark Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
He was born on August 24, 1953, in Waterbury, CT, a son of the late John B. and Dorothy B. Pearsall. David was a graduate of Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury, CT, where he and Lorie met during their sophomore year. On June 30,1973, they were married and had a loving union of 46 years.
David owned and operated D&L Landscaping and Lawncare in Morrisville. David was an active and dedicated member of his community. As a member of the Morrisville Fire Company, he currently served as President and Fire District Commissioner. He was also a Past Assistant Fire Chief and Line Officer, Emergency Medical Technician and Medic. He taught fire prevention at local schools and helped establish the Morrisville Junior Fire Department. David enjoyed working with children and was a soccer coach with the AYSO Program, as well as the Morrisville-Eaton High School Varsity soccer team.
Surviving are his wife, Lorie; his children, Michael (Jessica) Pearsall, of Morrisville, Nathan (Lisa) Pearsall, of Oriskany Falls; brothers, Kenneth, of CA, John, Jr. (Joan), of West Winfield, Fredric (Patty), of Eaton; his beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Ayla, Hunter, Aiden and Noah; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Morrisville Community Church, Swamp Rd., Morrisville, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial services will be held immediately following at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Morrisville Fire Company, PO Box, Morrisville NY 13408.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
