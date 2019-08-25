|
David Allen Reinhardt 1937 - 2019
UTICA - David Allen Reinhardt, age 82, of Utica, NY, and formerly of Whitesboro, NY, passed away suddenly on the evening of August 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on January 1, 1937, just after midnight, and was the son of Myrtle (Peters) and Albert Reinhardt. He attended Whitesboro Senior High School. He married Elizabeth Anne (Dell'Anno) on March 3, 1962. They were married for 55 years before she passed away almost two years ago. David was a man who loved his family. He was a great Dad and an even better grandfather. He was kind, good-hearted, and liked to kid around with others.
David had an abundance of energy for most of his life. He worked at General Electric Co. for many years and retired, and then worked at Sears until he retired again at 75 years of age. He liked the outdoors and growing vegetables in his garden. He liked to hum and sing and listened to both country music and music of his generation.
He is survived by his three daughters, Denise (Michael Kealy), Whitesboro, Laurie Reinhardt (Eric Steinmetz), Madison, WI, and Barbara (Anthony Zullo), Cincinnati, OH; six grandchildren, Michael Kealy and his fiancée, Alecia Pendasulo, Yorkville, Timothy Kealy, Buffalo, Evan and Tyler Steinmetz, Madison, WI, and Katherine and Joseph Zullo, Cincinnati, OH; by his brothers, Fred Reinhardt, Schuyler, Neil Reinhardt (June), Louisville, KY, Gary Reinhardt, Town of Frankfort, NY, and Gene Reinhardt (Diana), Flemington, NJ; his sister, Carole (Earl Haman), Schuyler, NY; sisters-in-law, Katherine Reinhardt, WI, Rose Azzola, CT, and Mary Illingsworth, Rochester, NY; brother-in-law, David Dell'Anno; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by brothers, Norman Reinhardt and Carleton Reinhardt, and in-laws, Mary Reinhardt, Virginia Roberts, Joseph Dell'Anno, Daniel Dell'Anno, Grace Brewer, John Dell'Anno, Peter Dell'Anno and Genevieve Gleasman.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28th, from 4-7 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Thursday, August 29, at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Cindy Makarchuk officiating. Interment will be in West Schuyler Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Messages of sympathy and remembrance may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019