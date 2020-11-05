David B. Myers 1948 - 2020
LIVERPOOL, NY - David B. Myers, 72, passed away, with loving family by his side, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse.
David was born in Utica, on August 18, 1948, a son of the late David Curtis and Anna Marie (Verno) Myers Convertino. He was educated in Blessed Sacrament School, graduating from Notre Dame High School and later attended MVCC, where he received an Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed as a computer scheduler for National Grid for many years. David served our country in the US Army National Guard as Staff Sergeant from 1971 to 1981.
On November 22, 1969, Dave was joined in marriage to the former Victoria "Vicki" Zalewski. Vicki and Dave have shared over 50 loving years of marriage and would have celebrated their 51st this month.
Dave was an avid bowler and golfer and a die-hard SU basketball fan. Dave and Vicki enjoyed many happy winters at their home in Melbourne, FL. Above anything else, he loved being with his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Vicki; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Todd Ponticello, of Hornell, NY and Stephanie and Aaron Fox, of Williamsville, NY; beloved grandchildren, Colin and Jacob Ponticello and Elizabeth and Sydney Fox; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence "Larry" and Cathy Myers, of Utica; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Richard Zalewski, David and Helen Zalewski and Paul and MaryBeth Zalewski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David was predeceased by his in-laws, Joseph and Catherine Zalewski; and stepfather, Frank Convertino.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. We ask that you come a little earlier, as temperature checks, registration for tracing, masks covering your nose and mouth and social distancing will be implemented by church staff.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to his longtime doctor, Peter Christiano, MD and the ICU staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, who went above and beyond for Dave during his illness.
In memory of David please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
