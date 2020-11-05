1/1
David B. Myers
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Myers 1948 - 2020
LIVERPOOL, NY - David B. Myers, 72, passed away, with loving family by his side, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse.
David was born in Utica, on August 18, 1948, a son of the late David Curtis and Anna Marie (Verno) Myers Convertino. He was educated in Blessed Sacrament School, graduating from Notre Dame High School and later attended MVCC, where he received an Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed as a computer scheduler for National Grid for many years. David served our country in the US Army National Guard as Staff Sergeant from 1971 to 1981.
On November 22, 1969, Dave was joined in marriage to the former Victoria "Vicki" Zalewski. Vicki and Dave have shared over 50 loving years of marriage and would have celebrated their 51st this month.
Dave was an avid bowler and golfer and a die-hard SU basketball fan. Dave and Vicki enjoyed many happy winters at their home in Melbourne, FL. Above anything else, he loved being with his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Vicki; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Todd Ponticello, of Hornell, NY and Stephanie and Aaron Fox, of Williamsville, NY; beloved grandchildren, Colin and Jacob Ponticello and Elizabeth and Sydney Fox; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence "Larry" and Cathy Myers, of Utica; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Richard Zalewski, David and Helen Zalewski and Paul and MaryBeth Zalewski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David was predeceased by his in-laws, Joseph and Catherine Zalewski; and stepfather, Frank Convertino.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. We ask that you come a little earlier, as temperature checks, registration for tracing, masks covering your nose and mouth and social distancing will be implemented by church staff.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to his longtime doctor, Peter Christiano, MD and the ICU staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, who went above and beyond for Dave during his illness.
In memory of David please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved