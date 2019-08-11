|
David C. Buddle 1945 - 2019
WHITESBORO - David C. Buddle, 74, of Whitesboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
He was born on January 14, 1945, in Utica, a son of the late Leo and Mary (Novak) Buddle. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. He served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was married to Kathleen Lupinski at St. Mary's Church in New York Mills. David was employed first with NY Telephone and retired from Verizon after many years of dedicated service.
He was a member of Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills. He loved football; his favorite team was the New York Giants. He enjoyed coaching Pop Warner Football and was a coach for many years in Marcy-Deerfield, New York Mills and Whitestown.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Buddle; a daughter, Kimberly Buddle; a brother, Peter (Alice) Buddle; his brothers-in-law, John and Joe Lupinski; also many special friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Military Honors will be held at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass at church. Interment will be Private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Marine Corps League at 178 Second St., Frankfort, NY 13357, in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019