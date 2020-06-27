David E. Watkins
David E. Watkins 1944 - 2020
UTICA/REMSEN - David E. Watkins, 75, of Utica and formerly of Remsen, passed away June 24, 2020 at Lutheran Care.
He was born October 16, 1944 in Gloversville. David was educated at St. Francis de Sales School, Utica Free Academy and earned his Associate's Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. Mr. Watkins was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served honorably from 1962-1965. David was employed as a bartender and chef at various local restaurants, including Hart's Hill Inn and Tiny's Gill. He was also employed as a cook with Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center.
He was predeceased by his parents, Garfield Watkins and Gertrude Doyle Watkins; and a sister, Joyce Babowicz.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Lutheran Care, for the care, compassion and friendship shown to Dave over the past years.
Interment will be in Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro. Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
