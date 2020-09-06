David E. Williams 1954 - 2020
ROME/WEST WINFIELD - David E Williams 66, of Rome and formerly of West Winfield, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma.
He was born on September 4, 1954, in Utica, a son of the late Owen and Mary (Ephraim) Williams. He was a graduate of Mt. Markham High School. On June 23, 1984, in Old Forge, he was united in marriage to Judith Sarcinello, a blessed union of over 36 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
David was employed with Persionmatics in West Winfield, retiring in 2016 after 37 years of dedicated service.
He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and golfing at Sulphur Springs Golf Club. He loved animals of all types, especially dogs. He was famous for his quick wit and dry sense of humor and was an enthusiastic storyteller. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Judith, of Rome; his children: sons, Chad (Heather) Williams, of Waterville and Jerrit (Jennifer) Williams, of Rome and a daughter, Nicole (Tom) Abounader, of Whitesboro. He leaves his grandchildren, Brylee, Anthony and Sophia. He is also survived by his siblings: brothers, Douglas Williams, of Bridgewater, Dale (Diedre) Williams, of Bridgewater and Danne Williams, also of Bridgewater; and a sister, Teri (Scott) Welch, of Cassville. He leaves a brother-in-law, Marty Sarcinello, of Cedarville. He was predeceased by a brother, Darrel Williams.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at the Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse for the wonderful care and compassion given to David over these past few weeks.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 365 West Main St. in West Winfield, with Pastor Jerry Race officiating. Interment will be in Unadilla Forks Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
In keeping with CDC and New York State Restrictions Due to Covid 19, we ask for your patience when calling to support the Williams Family. We are limited to 33% capacity, which means we will allow up to 15 people in for visitation; as people exit, we will allow more in. Face masks must be worn, please follow social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood in David's memory or a donation to the American Red Cross PO Box 37839, Boone, IA, 50037-0839. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
