David F. Beattie 1937 - 2020
HAMILTON - David F. Beattie, 82, of Hamilton, NY, passed away, March 20,2020, at Community Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Born, September 25, 1937, to Walter S. and Ellen S. Beattie, David graduated from Syracuse Central High School in 1955 and Colgate University in 1959. At Colgate, he was a proud member of Delta Upsilon. David married Susan Schiess on June 9, 1962 at First English Lutheran Church, Syracuse. David, Susan and family lived in Syracuse, NY, Cincinnatus, NY, Shokan NY and after retirement, David and Susan moved to Hamilton, NY. They made many lifelong friends along the way.
At the time of his passing, David was a member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, Hamilton, NY.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years; a son and his wife, Walter Clayton and Debra Beattie, LaGrangeville, NY; two daughters and their husbands, Sarah and Jeff OYong, Three Mile Bay, NY and Kristen and Matthew Gregory, Denver, CO his grandchildren, Kelsey OYong (fiance, Mike Rodgers), Pasadena, CA, Thomas OYong, Sunnyvale, CA, Matthew Beattie, Portland, ME, Elizabeth Beattie, Exeter, NH, Jacob Gregory, Denver, CO and Micaela Gregory, Denver, CO; a brother, Herbert Beattie, Tulsa, OK; a brother-in-law, Peter Booth, Elmira, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Jane Booth; mother-in-law, Doris K. Schiess; and father-in-law, Walter Schiess.
David loved being outdoors and most of the time you could find him there, fishing, canoeing, skiing, or working in his barn or garden. He was a member of Seven Oaks Golf Club, where he enjoyed weekly golf matches with friends or Susan. In good weather he could be seen riding his bike around the Village of Hamilton, waving to everyone he knows.
David was an avid sports fan. When his children were younger, he was a staple at their sporting events, where he cheered on his children and their teammates. When he moved to Hamilton, David and Susan became a part of the Colgate sports community. As part of the "Rowdy Raiders", they attended games, hosted players for dinner and supported the coaches, players and their families any way they could.
David was always active in his church and would help anyway he could. His retirement was really not a time to retire, but more time to serve others. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, where he was responsible for the building of many homes. He really enjoyed teaching his building skills to so many, including the Americore volunteers. He was very active in the Hamilton Food Cupboard and serving lunches for the snack program. David served as Vice President of the Madison Lane Senior Homes Board and was chairperson of the Village of Hamilton Zoning Board of Appeals.
David had a giving spirit all through his life and went above and beyond to help others in so many ways and so many were blessed to know him. Let us carry forward this spirit as we remember the life of God's faithful servant, David F. Beattie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Colgate University, Hamilton Food Cupboard, or St. Thomas' Episcopal Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Hamilton, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020