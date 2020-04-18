|
David F. Murphy 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - David F. Murphy, 91, a very special man, died on April 15, 2020.
He was born on May 7, 1928, in Niagara Falls, NY, to parents David F. Murphy and Nellie T. Murphy. Young David went to grade school at Sacred Heart School and graduated from the same, upon completion of eighth grade. He was an altar boy at Sacred Heart Church. From there he started his studies at St. Mary's High School, graduating in 1946. David was very active in sports, lettering 3 years in baseball. He was offered a contract to play for Pittsburgh, but instead chose to enlist in the U. S. Army on September 10, 1946. His enlistment allowed him to further his education via the G. I. Bill. Thus, he was sent to Fort Dix, NJ and to Camp Polk in LA and then to CA, to start his journey to Japan to join General Douglas McArthur and the Army of Occupation. His ship docked in Yokohama, where he was shown a film of the 11th Airborne Division which he volunteered for and was subsequently sent to Japan to begin parachute training, which he completed in March 1947. As all of this was happening, the All Japan Baseball League was being formed and tryouts held for various divisions to start in April in the year 1947.
Dave's regimental captain gave him permission to travel to Sapporo, Japan (Northern Island) to tryout. When he arrived, there were a lot of men who wanted to try out and from this gathering only 18 men would be chosen to represent the 11th A/B Division in the All Japan League. The whole concept was to provide entertainment for the dependents of military personnel. Thus his "MOS" was "Entertainment Specialist." Somewhat akin to the U. S. O., etc. they played home and away games against the 8th Army (Tokyo, Japan), 7th Cavalry Division (Yokohama, Japan), 5th Air Force (Yokohama, Japan) and the 25th Infantry Division (Osaka, Japan). What a shock, when David arrived in Sapporo. There was 5 feet of snow! They started practice in a heated field house. Every morning tryouts were made until finally, after one last cut, they had their team of 18. Dave made it! He packed up and flew to Yokosuka in southern Japan for spring training season starting later in April 1947. When the baseball season ended, the 8th Army won and Dave went to a rest camp-wow-for 2 weeks then back to Sendai to continue training. In January 4, 1948, Dave was discharged from the Army.
A great experience happened when Dave was contacted again by Pittsburgh and in early 1952, was sent to a tryout camp in GA. George Sisler, a Hall of Famer, was in charge. Dave tried as hard as he could, but after about 4 weeks, George called him into his office and sat him down and stated, "Dave, you are too old!" Dave was 25! Wow! Too old!
David started at the University of Buffalo in September 1948 and in February 1953, received his degree.
Dave was a sports figure for 16 years, playing in the Double I League, throwing a record 7 no-hitters, playing in the Canadian American League, playing against several cross-National teams. In his last game, pitched in 1960, against The College All Stars, he pitched a no-hitter! Like Willie Mays said, "If it is a fact, it ain't bragging". He was elected to the greater Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame and after that his High School, St. Mary's of Niagara Falls, elected him to the Hall of Fame for having lettered for 3 years in basketball and baseball.
David worked for a couple of companies and then in August 1954, he started at MetLife as a regular agent with a designated area, collecting premiums and developing new sales. He was the first agent ever to qualify for the Millionaires Club. He also qualified for that for two more years- 1956 and 1957. In the mid 1960's, Dave was named a manager at MetLife. Dave also went onto become a long-time member and to serve as President of The Barbershop Harmony Society, Mohawk Valley Chapter of the New Horizons Chorus. Dave loved music and taught himself to play the piano.
Dave is a current member of over 50 years and has served as a past President of the New Hartford Rotary. He is also a 32nd degree member of The Scottish Rite branch of Masonry, Sauquoit Chapter. He ran the Boilermaker 9 times and was an avid golfer.
Dave leaves behind three children from his first marriage, David (who suffered a stroke in February of 2018) and his wife, Lisa, of NY, Dan and his wife, Patty, of FL and Kyle and her husband, Jeff, of MA. In addition, he leaves behind six grandchildren, Krista Murphy, Keisha Mulvey, Christine Tay, Sarah Murphy and Jessica and Zachary Colten. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Aidan, Caitlyn, Lucy and Penny Tay and Quinten Roets. Dave had two brothers, Michael (deceased) and wife, Barbara, of N. Tonawanda, NY, James (deceased) and his wife, Martha, of CA; and a sister, Theresa (deceased) of CA.
In 1985, Dave married Carole P. Graf (of Drudgery Enterprises). He leaves behind his wife, Carole and her children, Kathy Graf (deceased), John Graf and his fiancé, Lorrie, of GA and Paul and his wife, Elizabeth, of VA. Dave also leaves behind a multitude of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the David F. Murphy Music Scholarship sponsored by the New Hartford Rotary (PO Box 121, New Hartford, NY 13413) or the Abraham House (417 N. Washington St. Rome, NY 13440).
Dave's family would like to thank the staff of Abraham House for their compassionate care and thoughtfulness.
David was such an inspiration, always with a smile never a complaint no matter how life was treating him.
A celebration of life will be held later to honor David F. Murphy. Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
"See you at the gate! God Bless you all!
Dave "Murph" Murphy
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020