David Howard Fenton 1941 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - David H. Fenton, 78, of New York Mills, NY and formerly of West Winfield, NY, went to be with his Lord on May 26, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on July 9, 1941, in Utica, NY, the son of Howard F. Fenton and Mildred Ward Fenton.
David was educated at West Winfield Central School graduating with the Class of 1959. Following graduation, he took courses in small engine repair. He married Joan Price Boff in Utica on March 16, 1974. She died on May 28, 2014. Mr. Fenton worked as a gas station attendant briefly after graduation from high school before being employed by the West Winfield Post Office in 1960 and worked for 43 years until his retirement in 2003. He established many friendships along his route and always enjoyed the children who often treated him with cookies.
He was a member of Hope Alliance Church. Other interests and hobbies included: cars, reading and studying his Bible, family gatherings, reading to "his kids" where he volunteered as a foster Grandpa, playing his piano, he knew many hymns and Gospel songs and was able to play by ear, loved listening to music and watching reruns of Andy Griffith, Bonanza and A Christmas Story movie which was a favorite.
Survived by daughter, Sheila (Richard) Scibior, of Cassville, NY; son, John Boff (Debbie), of Waterville, NY; sister, Marilyn Fenton Reed, of Mebane, NC; brothers, Tom (Jean) Fenton, of Prospect Hill, NC and Steve (Diane) Fenton, of Clifton Forge, VA; niece, Susan Slabe, of Ilion, NY; and nephews, Jay (Donna) Fenton, of Middletown, DE and Stephen (Sarah) Fenton, of Mebane, NC. David also is survived by his ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Joan; and son, Robert Boff.
Family would like to thank all those doctors, nurses and medical professionals who made his last couple of months as comfortable as possible, as well as all the prayer warriors from his daughter's church, sister's church, brother's churches and the multitude of friends that supported David's family as they tried to encourage him throughout his journey.
Funeral will be private for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Alliance Church, later in the year, when the Church will be opened for all. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Friends are asked to consider donations to Hope Alliance Church, 4297 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or to the St. John the Evangelist Nursery School, 1 Sherman St., New Hartford, NY 13413 in David's name.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc.
Memorial tributes and online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.