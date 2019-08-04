|
|
David J. Edgin 1954 - 2019
CHITTENANGO- David Edgin, 65, of Chittenango and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at home.
He was born on April 7, 1954, the son of the late Jesse J. and Doris Audell (Oberlin) Edgin. On October 21, 1978, he was united in marriage to Janet Erb at Maynard Methodist Church in Marcy and shared a blessed union of 41 years. David was employed with Agway for 25 years. He was a Son of the American Legion for over 30 years and, along with his wife, was a member of the Whitestown American Legion Post 1113 and the American Legion Post 141 in Manlius.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, Chittenango; daughters, Karen (Chris) Garrett, Baldwinsville, and Kathleen Edgin, Chittenango; grandchildren, Persephone and Tyr Garrett; brothers, Darryl (Kathy) Edgin, Whitesboro, Gary (Marilyn) Edgin, Marcy, and Brian (Joyce) Edgin, East Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral service will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the funeral home. Burial will be in Carr Cemetery, Marcy.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in David's name may be made to the , American Legion or United Cerebral Palsy of Utica. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019