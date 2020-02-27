|
David John Peters 1953 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - David John Peters, born on February 2nd, 1953, died unexpectedly on February 25th, 2020 in his home.
David was the second child and only son of Rosemarie (Montany) Peters and Bernard John Peters of Fort Plain, NY.
David graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1971 and later earned a Bachelor's Degree at Andrews University, where he also worked. David moved to Sauquoit in the early 1990s and resided there until his death.
Most recently, David worked at Twin Ponds, maintaining the golf grounds, a sport he took pleasure in watching and playing. David enjoyed the original Star Trek series, Tolkein, dragons, the Women's UCONN Huskies basketball team, reptiles and anything with a blade. He also loved chocolate, working on cars, trips to Bike Week in Daytona and family dinners. David was known for his independence, huge heart and very generous spirit.
David is survived by his mother, Rosemarie (Montany) Peters; daughter, Sara Snider Schone; son, Adam Snider; grandson, James Schone; sister, Linda McMillen Dininger; sister, Alyce Crossman Winkworth; niece, Shelley McMillen; nephews, Justin and Derek Crossman and JB and Robert McMillen.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1 from 2-4 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view David's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020