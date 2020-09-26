David L. Smith 1940 - 2020
Construction Engineer
COLONIE - David L. Smith, of Colonie, passed away on September 21, 2020, age 80, while a resident of Loudonville Assisted Living Residence.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Martha Smith; his grandson, Anthony James; and his brother-in-law, Chuck Sherman.
Survivors are his fiancé, Shirley Hunter; daughter, Donna M. Skrezec, Southhold, NY; sons. Michael D. Smith (Tara), Lincolnton, NC, Gregg S. Smith (Lori), Baldwinsville, NY and Eric P. Smith (Christina), Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Kyle Skrezec, Phillip Smith, Gregg Smith, Michael Smith and Chevon Smith; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Braydon Smith, Skylar Smith, Jackson Smith and Sofia Smith; sisters, Priscilla (Glen) Kohler, Burlington Flats, NY, Sharon Sherman, Spring Grove, VA, Mary Jane (Patrick) Hubbard, San Diego, CA and Laurie (Vanessa) Smith, Chicago, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
David was born on March 9,1940 in Utica, NY, graduated from Sauquoit Valley High School and attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute, Utica, NY.
He began his career at NYSDOT as a surveyor and construction inspector and worked on many Civil Engineering Projects in New York State including Interstate Route 81 and Interstate Route 690, sanitary sewer installations in Sylvan Beach and Oneida Lake and in drainage improvements in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He was happiest when rehabbing wood covered bridges and roadway improvements along the New York Thruway. He retired as Resident Engineer from Laberge Consulting and Engineering Group, Albany. He worked in Utica, Syracuse, Nigeria, Connecticut and Albany during his long career.
David was an avid fan of the New York Yankees attending many games in both the old and new Yankee Stadiums. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his retirement traveling to New Smyrna Beach and Key West, FL, during the winter months.
David was a member of the Colonie Elks Club, Latham.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hillcrest Cemetery, in care of R & J Jones, 8748 Summit Rd., Sauquoit, NY 13456. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
.