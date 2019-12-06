Home

Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home
7751 Merrick Road
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 336-6360
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home
7751 Merrick Road
Rome, NY 13440
David Linnell Mossler


1936 - 2019
David Linnell Mossler Obituary
David Linnell Mossler 1936 - 2019
WESTMORELAND- David L. Mossler, 83, passed away on November 27, 2019 at the Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare Center.
He was born on February 18, 1936, in Castine, ME, a son of the late Frederick and Alice Littlefield Mossler. David was a graduate of Dover-Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft, ME. On August 31, 1963, David was united in marriage to Rita Hand, in a ceremony which took place in the Annunciation Church, Clark Mills.
David was a Senior Systems Analyst for Revere Copper & Brass of Rome, until his retirement. He was a board member of the Revere Federal Credit Union. David was a member of the Maine Chapter Order of Demolay, Skenandoah Golf Course and was a charter member of the Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corp.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rita; two sons, Stephan Mossler, Westmoreland and Kurt Mossler, Murrieta, CA; a daughter and son-in-law, Marta and Andrew Herman, Macedon, NY; a brother, Michael (LouAnn) Mossler, South China, ME; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Smith, Westmoreland; two grandchildren, Etta and Thomas Herman; nieces, Wendy (RB) Mitchell, Cherie Smith, Laurie (Robert) Monarch and Lisa DuBenion; nephews, Charles (Tammy) Smith, Bill (Kim) Mossler, Mark (Renee) Mossler and Mark Hand. David was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Leon Smith and Martin Hand.
In lieu of flowers please consider .
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home 7751 Merrick Road, Rome, preceded by visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
