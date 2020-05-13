David M. Deep, Sr. 1940 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - David M. Deep, Sr., 79, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the Abraham House, Utica.
He was born on October 10, 1940, in Utica, to the late John F., Sr. and Rose Mody Deep and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
On September 15, 1962, he was united in marriage with Joanna Buccinna in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica.
Prior to his retirement, David was employed, for over 38 years, with Chicago Pneumatic as a machinist.
His memberships included the Clayville Volunteer Fire Department, where he was past Assistant Chief, Sauquoit Lodge 150 F&AM and was Past President of the Chicago Pneumatic Credit Union.
Dave was an avid NY Giants fan and was also a talented carpenter and woodworker, building many furniture pieces and keepsakes and also did extensive remodeling of his own home.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Joanna; his sons, David M. Deep, Jr. and Jeffrey and Vanessa Deep; his grandchildren, Brianna and Steve Krebs, Kathleen and Shane Wilcox, Danielle Deep and J. Adam Deep; his sister, Patricia Madore; his sister-in-law, Marie Gigliotti; a special cousin, Leah Merlino; his feline companion, George; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Jr. and Robert Deep.
Due to the current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC guidelines, services will be private. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Dave's family would like to thank the Abraham House staff and also Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for all of their care and compassion offered to Dave during his illness.
Please consider donations in his memory to the Abraham House, (www.theabrahamhouse.org).
To view Dave's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.