David M. Hart, Sr. 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. David M. Hart, Sr., age 77, went home to the Lord when he passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare.
Born in Utica on January 4, 1943, David was the son of the late John E. and Clara D. (Guzskie) Hart. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1961 and continued his education at the Utica School of Commerce. A proud veteran, he served in the United States Army National Guard in the early 1970's. On June 5, 1965 he married the former Antoinette Star, and as a couple, they shared their life, love, companionship, and support during their 54 years together.
David began his working career at Marty's Jungle Furniture Store and went on to earn his credentials as a Certified Tax Preparer. He was a franchise owner of H&R Block Tax Preparation Service located in Little Falls and specialized in filing Farm returns. He was also an independent tax preparer for family members and local clients.
He was a generous spirit and an honest man. He inherited his father-in-law Amelio's garden, and it was a pleasure for him to keep the tradition of growing vegetables in that plot of land. Dave had a great impact on the youth of East Utica and the Cornhill area through his participation and mentorship as a Mt. Carmel Little League coach. Though many of his players are in their 50's now, they remember to this day his benevolent nature and the genuine interest he took in teaching them to be sportsmen and gentlemen.....many of them kept in touch with him to this very day. Dave was an avid New York Yankees Fan. Dave enjoyed card games with family and friends which was a memorable ritual. His wife Antoinette always catered to his needs and prepared his favorite foods that he so enjoyed. As a couple, Dave and Antoinette actively participated in parish life at St. Mary's Church on South St. and more recently at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Parish.
Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Antoinette; his children and their spouses, David Jr. and Linda Hart, Donna M. and Robert "Rob" Lynn, and Michael and Leslie Hart; grandchildren, David Hart, Matthew Hart, Jacob Hart; Robbie Lynn and fiancée Hilarie Pirger, Rachael Lynn, Ryan Lynn, Rylee Lynn; and Josh Schrader; and his brother, Douglas "Doug" Hart.
The family extends their appreciation to Dr. Scott Brehaut, and the staff of the ICU at MVHS at St. Luke's for their compassionate care and vigilance for Dave's wellbeing for which the family remains grateful. A special thank you to Father Richard O'Neill who provided daily comfort and prayers for Dave and Antoinette.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be offered in David's honor at a future date to be announced.
Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
