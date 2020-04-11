|
David M. Heintz 1952 - 2020
CLINTON - Mr. David M. Heintz, 68, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born in Utica, on January 7, 1952, the son of the late Edward C. and Charlotte (Krebser) Heintz. He was raised in Clinton, was a graduate of Clinton High School and earned his funeral director's license from Canton College. At one time, David was co-owner of Sherrill Silver Plating Company. He later worked with Sexton Real Estate, Clinton, Alteri's Restaurant, Clinton and for over 30 years, served his community in his family business, Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., retiring in 2017. David was a member of the Skenandoa Golf Club, Clinton Lions Club, Clinton Jaycees, Tri-county Funeral Directors Association and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Clinton. He was also a volunteer fireman with Clinton Volunteer Fire Department and served as a Village of Clinton Trustee.
Mr. Heintz is survived by his longtime companion, Linda Abele; three children, David M. Heintz, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Clinton, Andrea Judycki and her husband, Brian, of Oriskany and Nicholas Heintz, of Clinton; six cherished grandchildren, Everett, Alistair, Silas, Addison, Wyatt and Sophia; one sister, Susan Heintz, of Rome; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward Heintz, Jr., of GA, Richard, Sr. and Cynthia Heintz, of Clinton, Paul and Patricia Heintz, of Clinton and Patty Heintz, of Amherst; Linda's children and grandchildren, Sarah and John Salerno, Trevor and Amy Houck, Blake Abele and Brittany, Arielle, Avery, Violet, Lily, River, Emmett and Summer; his close friend, Dick Caister; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Heintz; and Linda's daughter, Summer Abele.
Due to the recent health concerns associated with the COVID-19 virus, a private service and burial will be held. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
