David O. Rossi, Sr.
WHITESBORO - David O. Rossi, Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home in Whitesboro.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Thursday, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1736 Burrstone Rd., New Hartford. Entombment will be in Christ Our Savior Mausoleum.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019