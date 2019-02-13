|
David P. Carrier 1963 - 2019
BOONVILLE/CLINTON, NY - David P. Carrier, 55, of Boonville, NY, a former longtime resident of Clinton, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born on October 31, 1963 in New Hartford, the son of Donald J. and Patricia (Walsh) Carrier. He was raised and educated in Clinton and a graduate of Clinton High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. On June 28, 1997, David married Lori M. Mucitelli at St. Mary's Church in Clinton. David was the former owner and operator of Don Carrier Sales, Inc., in Clinton. He was an avid golfer and a member of Woodgate Pines Golf Course and previously, the Skenandoa Country Club. David enjoyed outdoor sports and had a love for dogs. He enjoyed the company of his friends and golf buddies.
David is survived by his wife, Lori M. Carrier; his mother, Patricia Walsh Carrier; his brother-in-law, Edward Prue; three nieces, four nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his beloved canine companions, Alfy and Darla. David was predeceased by his father, Donald Carrier; his sister, Deborah Prue; and his brother, Michael Carrier.
Mr. Carrier's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, on Friday evening, from 5 – 7 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in David's memory.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Laine at Oxford Home Care, Cindy and Ann of Hospice & Palliative Care and to dear friend, Al Bruni.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019