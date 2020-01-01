|
David P. Vanderpool 1944 - 2019
CLINTON - David P. Vanderpool, 75, of Clinton, passed away, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born on February 20, 1944, in Utica, a son of the late Harry and Virginia (Damrath) Vanderpool.
On September 12, 1971, he was united in marriage with Margo Pierce, a blessed union of 23 years until her death in 1994. On July 26, 1997, he married Anne Baechle LaScala.
For many years, David worked at local retail establishments. He also worked as a funeral assistant for various area funeral homes, including the Friedel Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, where he worked for 60 years, the Dimbleby Funeral Home and the Smith Funeral Home. He also owned and operated his own cleaning service company, DV Services, for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; two sons, David Vanderpool, II, Andrew Vanderpool and Tyler Peck; a stepson, Michael LaScala and his wife, Kerri; a stepdaughter, Kristin LaScala-Goldberg and her husband, Jason Goldberg; and his grandchildren, Jocelyn Vanderpool, Ava Amendola, Rory and Rylan Vanderpool, Jakob LaScala, Nicholas and Kaitlyn LaScala and Axel Goldberg. He leaves a sister, Joan and her husband, Robert Lake; sisters-in-law, Arlene Vanderpool, Gail Vanderpool, Jackie Hutchins and her husband, Richard, Linda Kain and her husband, Paul and Christine Knoll and her husband, Bob; brother-in-law, Mark Baechle and his wife, Pat; and many loving nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and friends, including all his coffee buddies at Dippin Donuts, New Hartford.
David was predeceased by his in-laws, Robert and Hilda Pierce and Albert and Betty Baechle; his sister, Barbara Wilson; his brothers, James Vanderpool and Robert Vanderpool; his niece, Kristen Hutchins; and his nephew, Robert Vanderpool, Jr.
The family would like to thank the many doctors who cared for David throughout his life and all the nurses who recently cared for him at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, 3rd floor and ICU.
Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:00 AM at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Burrstone Road, New Hartford. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's memory to Operation Sunshine, c/o Observer Dispatch, 221 Oriskany Plaza, Utica, NY 13501.
