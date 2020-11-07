1/1
David S. Almond
David S. Almond 2006 - 2020
FALL RIVER, MA - David S. Almond, 14, passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2020.
David was born, one of three boys, in Syracuse, NY, on February 25, 2006, to Sarah (Dawes) Almond. He was always the captain of the triplets. David had a huge personality. He loved listening to music and playing the guitar.
David leaves behind his mother, Sarah Almond; brothers, Michael and Joshua Almond; grandparents, Boy and Linda Dawes; half-brothers, Nicholas and Vincent Brown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family thanks the wonderful team of caregivers, especially Joan Godlewski.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton, NY. Please wear a mask and respect current social distancing guidelines.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
