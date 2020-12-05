1/1
David Sweet
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI - David Sweet, age 72, of Rochester Hills, MI and formerly of Fayetteville, NY, passed away on November 20, 2020 with his family by his side.
David was born in Little Falls, NY, to the late William and Sophia (Miosek) Sweet. David later resided in Chadwicks, NY and Fayetteville, NY. David worked as a design draftsman and later as a developmental therapy assistant for the NYS DDSO and retired in 2013.
David was devout in his faith to the Lord and remained unwavering throughout his four and a half year battle with metastatic prostate cancer.
Loving husband of Ann Sweet; beloved father of Tina Sweet (George) Nachajski, Kristen Sweet (Matthew) Phillips, Joshua (Janelle Debbold) Sweet and Jordan (Teresa Thor) Sweet; cherished grandfather of Amber, Hanna and Nathan Nachajski, Grace, Shamus and Bridget Phillips, Owen, Sawyer and Kingston Sweet and Cooper Sweet; brother of Virginia Van Schaick, Rosalie Mason and twin sister, Diane Kalet; brother-in-law of Edward Smith.
He was also brother of the late William Sweet, Jr.; and sister, Joan Smith.
David will be remembered for his kind, gentle spirit and his strength and determination throughout his fight with cancer.
A Memorial Service was held at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, MI. Another service will be held in New York at a later date.
Online guest book at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com. Donations in David's name may be made to Upstate Cancer Center, Upstate Medical University 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210. https://www.upstatefoundation.org/Cancer/Give

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
