David Sylvester Midura 1939 - 2020
CLAYVILLE - David S. Midura, age 80, passed away suddenly at his home in Clayville on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
David spent 33 years in the Army Reserve while working as a mechanic and retired from Orion Bus Industries at the age of 72.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Smith Midura (Kay); a daughter, Lisa Sanford and her daughter, Brittany Sanford and Brad Kobler; a son, David S. Midura, Jr. and his wife, Donna and their children, Amanda and Dustin Jewell, Adrienne and Preston Palmatier and Madison Midura. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Callen, Maggie, Mickenzie and Reagen; along with several sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews and their beloved dog, Abby. He was predeceased by a son, Scott J. Midura; and a brother, Ronald Midura.
Friends are invited to call on the family from 4 - 7, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020