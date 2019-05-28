|
David "Dave" W. Fenton 1972 - 2019
FORESTPORT - David "Dave" W. Fenton, 46, a longtime resident of Forestport, entered the Kingdom of God as a result of a motor vehicle accident on May 25, 2019 with his beloved dog, Adele, by his side.
Born in Utica, NY on November 13, 1972, David was the son of Richard W. and June (Chambers) Fenton. He graduated from Westmoreland High School where he met lifelong friends, close to him to this day. He studied Fire Protection Engineering Technology at Monroe Community College and attended the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.
At the age of 19, Dave joined the elite Army Airborne Rangers, I-75 Ranger BN HAAF, a decision that would shape his life having endured combat in Somalia.
Dave was incredibly proud to be a Ranger and never forgot his fallen brothers as he managed through life with PTSD and a Traumatic Brain Injury that he would later be diagnosed with.
His other career love was that of being a Firefighter/EMT and his achievements were many having served as a Firefighter/EMT at Griffiss Air Force Base, fighting Wildland fires with XL Hotshots, Inc. and as a volunteer fireman/EMT with the Forestport Fire Dept. For a time, Dave worked as a cardiac technician on the CTICU Unit at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where his intelligence and deep capacity for compassion were well applied.
Dave's core values were what he lived by - Loyalty, Integrity and Honesty. He fiercely loved his family, especially his mother and father. His many friends, fellow Rangers and fellow Firemen were his brothers for life. He was a Fenton Irishman through and through and will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, wit, kindness, beautiful green eyes, quick smile and willingness to do anything for anybody at any time. The welfare of people and animals were of the utmost importance to Dave. He was also a diehard Denver Broncos fan.
David is survived by his parents, Richard and June Fenton, of New Hartford; his brother, Daniel Fenton, of New Hartford; sister-in-law, Gina Fenton, of Utica; sisters, Patricia and Doug Pelow; of Green Valley, AZ, Mary and Brian Johnson, of Clayville and Christine and Daniel Lawrence, of New Hartford. He also leaves a Godson, Adam Fenton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He also leaves behind his best friends, Jim LaForest, Craig Benoit, Craig Kratzenberg, Dennis Hooks, Jason Carson and many so close to him, too numerous to mention but we thank-you for your friendship to Dave. He also leaves his beloved pets. David revered his superior in the Rangers, who proved to be a lifelong friend and source of counsel, Ted Runci.
The family would like to thank the community of Forestport for their support and especially Craig Kratzenberg for the immeasurable assistance provided to us after David's accident.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 4-7, from the Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville. David's Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and 11:00 from St. Patrick's Church, 12000 River Rd., Forestport, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502 or the Irish Cultural Center at 623 Columbia Street, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
