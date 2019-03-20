|
|
David William "Clyde" Houck
REMSEN - David William "Clyde" Houck, 75, passed away on March 20, 2019 at Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville.
Clyde was always very active in the community and served on the Remsen Town Board for years. He had a love for collecting classic cars and parts, 45 records and toy trains; however, his true passion, has always been music. At a young age, Clyde became a DJ and worked school dances and eventually landed a gig at the college radio station while he attended MVCC. During his life he has played in bands, collected memorabilia and DJ'd all type of events. In his 20's he became a DJ at WADR in Remsen. That was when he gave himself the name, CC "Country Clyde" Bickins. Ever since then, most who knew him, called him Clyde. David was a deeply private man, but Clyde was very boisterous and personable. Throughout his life he has brought joy through music to so many. He will sorely be missed by his family, his friends and his audience.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughters, Diana and Devon; grandchildren, Isiah, Carolynn and Daniel; brother, Michael Houck and sister, Ann Aubey and all their extended families. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Houck.
Calling hours will be, Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2- 5 p.m. at Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made, in honor of David, to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or visit www.lbda.org/donate.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019