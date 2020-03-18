|
Dawn E. Hoffman 1959 - 2020
REMSEN - Dawn E. Hoffman, 60, of Old State Road and more recently of Sitrin Health Care, New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica, while surrounded by the loving care of her family.
Dawn was born in Utica, on October 1, 1959, a daughter of Raymond F. and Marilyn R. Jones Hoffman. She grew up on Old State Rt. 12, near Remsen and received her education at Remsen Central School. Thereafter, for many years Dawn volunteered as a child care aide at the Barneveld UCP. Dawn was a kind and loving soul who found great joy in babysitting her nieces and nephews and in caring for her mother and father.
She is survived by a brother, Terry L. Hoffman, New Hartford; a sister, Brenda (Mickey) Carnright, Remsen; a brother, Steven (Patricia) Hoffman, Remsen; and a sister, Sherry Evans and friend, Richard Corr, Boonville; nieces and nephews, Christopher and Cory Carnright, Melissa Smith, Jill Evans, Andrew Hoffman and Ashley Cardello; and several great-nieces and nephews. Dawn was predeceased by her father, Raymond, on May 13, 2014; her mother, Marilyn, on December 28, 2015; and a nephew, Craig Carnright, in 2011.
Dawn's family deeply appreciates the loving care and extends a note of thanks to the staff of the 46 bed Rehabilitation Unit at Sitrin Health Care.
All services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the benefit of child care at the Barneveld UCP Center, North Gage Road. Please send all contributions to Administrative Offices of United Cerebral Palsy, 125 Business Park Drive, Utica, NY 13502. Please designate in memo of your check for Childcare at the Barneveld UCP Center.
Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020