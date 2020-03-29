|
Dawn M. Ogden 1941 - 2020
POOLVILLE - Dawn M. Ogden, 78, of Tackabury Rd., passed away, Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, NY.
She was born, May 10, 1941, in Verona, NY, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Howe Chesebro. She received her education in West Winfield, Hubbardsville and Hamilton schools. On October 25, 1958, Dawn married Dale A. Ogden in East Hamilton. Together, they owned and operated a farm equipment sales and service company for many years. They also owned the Riverside Camp Ground where Dawn loved spending hours mowing lawns on her John Deere tractor. She was also the first woman bus driver for the Hamilton Central School District. Dale predeceased her on March 30, 2004.
Dawn enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, knitting and was a NASCAR fan. She was a member of the Hubbardsville Fire Department Auxiliary, the local Republican Committee and the Bowling Association.
Surviving are her children, Michael Ogden and Jennifer Dugan, of Waterville, Scott and Cindy Ogden, of Poolville and Melody and Jeffery Thompson, of Peterboro; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Mae and Jim Malloy, of DE and Christine Humphrey, of Clinton; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne "Red" and Donna Chesebro, of Knapalus, NC; grandchildren, Dawn (Billy) Wyant, of Hamilton, Dale Smith (Jessica Bucannon), of Lebanon, Shane Smith (Cassandra Doherty), of Rome, Angela Thompson, of Eaton, Cameron Thompson, of Munnsville, Jason (Emily) Ogden, of Cocoa, FL, Shauna Ogden (Jim Meechan), of Chittenango, Ashley (Tedd) Gavin, of Saranac Lake, Molly Ogden, of Sherburne and Abigail Ogden, of Poolville; great-grandchildren, Cody and Karissa Smith, Chase Wyant, Brandon, Blake and Jordon Smith, Jennica, Olan and Grayson Ogden and Kamri, Jameson and Colby Meechan; great-great-grandchild, Preston Payton and a baby girl due in August; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held in the Poolville Cemetery at a later date.There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020