Dawn Marie Hamelin 1952 - 2019

UTICA - Dawn Marie Hamelin, 66, passed away on February 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, after a courageous battle with kidney disease surrounded with love by her family.

Dawn was born in Utica, on October 20, 1952, to William and Mary Duraj Hamelin. She received her education in Utica Schools and proudly entered the nursing field as an LPN while raising her four children. She worked at House of Good Shepherd and all the local hospitals, until her retirement due to medical issues. Dawn was a cancer survivor and participated in most of the Events in Whitesboro with fierce determination. She was the best mother a mother could be and her biggest joys were having her kids and grandkids over for a big dinner.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter and a beloved son-in-law, Shawn Slattery, James Slattery, Sherry Slattery (Jay) and Chad Whitaker. She is also survived by three brothers and one sister, Bill and Lori Hamelin, Oriskany, John Hamelin, KS, Carl and Carla Hamelin, VA and Vickie and John Egresits, Whitesboro. She leaves nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Special acknowledgement to her adopted son, Jay, for all the times she called and he came running and her brother-in-law, John, who never said no to her. She also leaves many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Dawn and her crazy ways. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Brandy; her granddaughter, Brianne; her sister-in-law, Beth; and her best friend always, Jessica Manoiero.

Dawn was a Roman Catholic and had great faith through all her battles with cancer and kidney disease. She wanted Fr. Abe Esper to know just how much all the blessings and prayers and anointings from him meant to her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. Interment will be in the spring in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Whitesboro.

