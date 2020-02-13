Home

Dawn Tuttle 1921 - 2020
CLINTON - Dawn Tuttle, 98, peacefully passed away on February 12, 2020.
She leaves behind her children, Judy Clonan, Bonnie Harris (son-in-law, George Harris), Diane Tuttle and Jim Tuttle. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Francis Clonan.
Thank you to LuthernCare, both long term and adult, for the exceptional care provided to Dawn though the years.
Please consider donations in Dawn's memory to the Humane Society of Rome, NY.
There are no public services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
