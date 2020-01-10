The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dean C. Schulze

Dean C. Schulze Obituary
Dean C. Schulze 1971 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Dean Schulze, 48, of Yorkville, passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, January 5th, 2020.
Dean was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and for the last seventeen years, was employed by Walmart, where he was a very hard worker. Dean was a very caring man who loved listening to his music and making new friends, of which he had many.
Dean was predeceased by his mother, Roberta G. Adams Schulze.
Dean is survived by his father, Roger Schulze; his brother, Michael Schulze, Sr. and his wife, Michelle; and his sister, Christine Westcott and her husband, Royal. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and many friends. He will truly be missed by all of them.
The family would like to thank the local ARC staff, their programs and activities which gave Dean a stable, fuller and more enjoyable life.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, the 12th, at 1:00, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main Street, Whitesboro.
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
