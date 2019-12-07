|
Dean C. Warcup 1944 - 2019
TOWN OF WESTERN, NY - Dean C. Warcup, 75, of the Town of Western, passed away on December 6, 2019 at Rome Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 27, 1944 in Rome, a son of the late William and Mary White Warcup. Dean was a graduate of R.F.A and Mohawk Valley Community College. On December 28, 1968, he was united in marriage to Norma Keith. Dean owned and operated Warcup Chevron and Ridge Mills Gulf. He then went on to work as a field engineer for Bartell Machinery and Ross Engineering before retiring in 2005 from Bartell Machinery. Dean was a member of St. Mary's Church and attended St. Joseph Church, Lee Center. Dean was also a member of Rome Elks Lodge and Indian River Corvette Club, of Vero Beach, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma, of 51 years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Heather Warcup, of Princeton, NJ, Mark Warcup and wife, Susanne Hamilton, of Braintree, MA; a sister, Elaine Briggs, of Fulton; five cherished grandchildren, Emma, Campbell, Lily, Addison and Greyson; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Warcup, of Barneveld, Janice Nelson, of Longmont, CO and Judith Beckerink, of Arkport, NY; along with several nieces and nephews. Dean was predeceased by a brother, William "Jack" Warcup.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 125 Business Park Dr., Suite 106, Utica NY 13502.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Church, Lee Center. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, from 4-7 p.m., at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019