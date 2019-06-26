|
Deanne Payne Burke 1937 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Deanne Payne Burke, 81, of New Hartford, died, June 25, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born, September 8, 1937, in Utica, daughter of the late Robert Payne, Sr. and Erma Doxstader Payne.
Deanne married Patrick Burke and they resided in Edmeston for many years. Patrick died in 1996.
She was employed, for many years, at the Otsego Mutual Fire Insurance Company until her retirement. She currently serves as a member of their Board of Directors.
Deanne enjoyed spending time in Old Forge, with her longtime companion and fiancé, Ray Carr. Old Forge held a special place in her heart. She also enjoyed her time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelley Cough (Skip Johnson), of Sauquoit, Kathy Burke, of New Hartford, Judie (Patrick) Hamilton, of New Hartford and Jackie (Steven) Gecewicz, of Albany, NY; her fiancé, Ray Carr, of Old Forge; her grandchildren, Kathryn Cough, Connor Cough, Rebecca Barker, Aaron Benjamin, Patrick and Valerie Hamilton, Alex and George Gecewicz; and her great-grandchildren, Broc Barker and Kenedi Barker and Kayden Wright. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Robert (Joan) Payne, Jr., of Utica, Jon Payne, of Syracuse, Patricia (James) Carruthers, Liverpool, NY, Mary Lou (Terry) Coughlin, of New Hartford, Carole Longway, of Sauquoit, NY, Michael Payne, of Utica and Cynthia DuPrau, of Utica; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Friday at 10:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Edmeston, NY, at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In memory of Deanne, those who wish may make contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 26 to June 27, 2019