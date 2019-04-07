Home

Debbie Lyn Solow Obituary
Debbie Lyn Solow 1954 - 2019
LEBANON, NY - Debbie Lyn Solow, 64, passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019.
She was born in Douglaston, NY, to Seymour and Louise Solow, and was a graduate of SUNY Morrisville. Debbie was a devoted mother and grandmother and, for several years, she was employed as a cook at Colgate University and SUNY Morrisville. Debbie was proud of her Jewish heritage and practiced the beliefs and traditions of the Jewish faith. Her favorite pastimes where crocheting, gardening and, most recently, volunteering at Community General Hospital in Hamilton.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Beth (Katrina Council) Joseph, of Farmington, CT, and Heather (Eric) Jennings, of Cazenovia; her granddaughter, Hailey Jennings; her mother, Louise Solow, of Pembroke Pines, FL; her sister, Marcia (Doug) Neves, of Parker, CO; her brother, David (Pepper) Solow, of San Francisco, CA; and by her five nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Seymour, in 2014.
There are no services.
Contributions in memory of Debbie may be made to Heritage Farm, 3599 State Route 46, Bouckville, NY 13310.
To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.michaelebrown funeralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019
