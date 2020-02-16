|
Deborah A. Griffith 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Deborah A. Griffith, 69, of Utica, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Deborah was born in Buffalo, NY on May 24, 1950, a daughter of the late Howard and Doris (Hopkins) Sprague. On July 28, 1979, she was united in marriage to Gary (Skip) Griffith, a blessed union of fifteen years until his passing on February 20, 1994. At one time, Deborah was employed with AAA and later, MetLife. She attended St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, New Hartford.
Deborah is survived by her daughter, Bethany Roa and husband, Charles, Houston, TX; and siblings, Marcia and Herbert Heintz, Whitman and Rhonda Sprague, Linda Wilson, Vincenza Coleman and Debbie Stolarczyk. Deborah was recently reunited with her biological family, Matt and Lisa Castleman, Vicky Rinefierd, Corky and Ronnie Walts, Susan Canar and Cheryl O'Connell. She is also survived by special friends, Tricia and Mark Service and their children and Sue Sheriden, Tracey Kirk, Mary Johnson, Claudine Laskowski, Debbie Favata and her giraffe family; and her canine grandchildren, Gracie, Cera Lou and Pearl. Deborah was predeceased by a son, Robert Glenn Griffith, in 1982.
Calling hours for Deborah will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4-6 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. A Funeral Service and burial will be held at a later date.
Those so wishing may make donations to Best Friends Animal Society.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020