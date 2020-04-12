|
Deborah A. Munch 1951 - 2020
REMSEN - Deborah A. Munch, 69, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at the Masonic Home Care Community in Utica.
She was one of eight children of Myron and Mary Massey Miller, born in Long Branch, NJ, on February 23, 1951. Deborah was a graduate of Rome Free Academy Class of 1969. She continued her education at MVCC, earning an Associate Degree in Telecommunications. Deborah accepted a position with N.Y. Telephone in 1969, as a long-distance operator. Her career spanned over 30 years, retiring in 2010 from Verizon as a Central Office Technician. On March 17, 2010, Deborah was united in marriage to Eric Munch, in a ceremony which took place in Clearwater, FL. Deborah was a member of the Telephone Pioneers at Verizon. She was also a member of the Tramp and Trail Club of Utica and the 911 Bicycle Club. She enjoyed running, hiking, baking, playing tennis and cycling. Deborah was always up for new adventures, whether it be traveling overseas, traversing country roads in her motorcycle side car or catching a Broadway show.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Eric Munch, of Remsen; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Schillaci, of Rome; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Salvatore Mazzara and fiancée, Anna Barbi, of Rochester, Joseph and Deidre Mazzara, of Utica; four brothers, Myron, Robert, James and Kenneth Miller; two sisters, Mary Ann Hertel (Russell) and Cynthia Del Genio (David); two grandchildren, Gianna and Antonia Schillaci; four step-children, Colleen, Russell (Cathy), Jennifer and Kristofer (Amy) Munch; and many nieces and nephews. Deborah was predeceased by her parents, Myron and Mary Miller; and a sister, Laura Dart.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Placid Household at the Masonic Care Community for the wonderful care they provided to Deborah.
Memorial contributions may be made to () or the ().
Funeral services are private and there are no calling hours. Interment will take place in Rome Cemetery. Arrangements by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home 7751 Merrick Road, Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020