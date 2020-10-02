Deborah Ann Murray 1955 - 2020
ILION - Deborah Ann Murray, 65, of Ilion, NY, passed away peacefully, on September 30, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center, New Hartford, NY, with her family by her side.
Deborah was born on January 14, 1955, to Theodore Trombley and Ruth (Rivers) French. A lifelong resident of Ilion, NY, Deb married Brian Murray, also of Ilion, on May 19,1979, at Annunciation Church. Deb was a graduate of Annunciation Catholic School, Ilion High School and Utica College. She worked as a medical technologist for Centrex Labs for many years.
Deb was an avid reader and lover of science fiction who also enjoyed gardening, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards with friends, traveling, watching cooking shows and making food for friends and family. Her witty sense of humor will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; daughters, Theresa, Janice and Gail; two grandchildren, Gerrit and Ian; her sister, Kathleen Robertson and her husband, Stewart and family; her mother-in-law, Eloise Murray; her sister-in-law, Linda Trombley and family; and in-laws, Pam Murray, Fran Murray and Art and Mary Collis.
She was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, Harold French; her brother, Theodore Trombley; her father-in-law, Bernard Murray; and her beloved pets, Brooks and Reggie.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, at 6:00 PM, at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort) with Deacon James Bower, officiating. Family and friends are invited to call prior to the prayer service on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:30 until 6:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendees must wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, at a time convenient to her family.
The family of Deborah Murray is thankful to the nurses at the Siegenthaler Center for all the love and attention Deb received. As a tribute to this wonderful care, please consider contributions to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Deb's arrangements were planned with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.
