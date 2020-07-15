Deborah "Debbie" Ann Presite 1959 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Deborah Ann (Ermacor) Presite, 60, passed away with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Debbie was born in Utica on August 20, 1959, a daughter of Raymond S. and Rachael (Tomaino) Ermacor. She attended Mt. Carmel and St. Francis DeSales Schools and was a 1978 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On August 10, 1985, Debbie was joined in marriage to Ronald S. Presite. Ron and Deborah enjoyed over 34 loving years and would have just celebrated their 35th anniversary in August. At one time, Debbie was an inspector at Hamilton Digital and later, was a child daycare employee at Junior Junction; she then established a daycare at her home, while raising her children.
A very loving person, Debbie enjoyed being with family, especially her adored grandchildren. She enjoyed many happy times at the family camp at Lake Pleasant, was an avid reader and enjoyed her music. She loved going to Turning Stone with her husband, Ron, but, her greatest passion was WWE Wrestling and she was a rabid fan of all the wrestlers, especially Roman Reigns.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Ron; two daughters and one son-in-law, Christine and David Singe and Melissa Presite; adored grandchildren, Lucianna and Joseph Singe; her mother, Rachael Ermacor; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Raymond and Pilar Ermacor; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Miriam Presite; several nieces and nephews, Rachael Ermacor, Julia Ermacor, her Godchild, Corinne Ermacor, Tom and Tracy Presite, Vinny and Shannon Presite and Catherine Hood; and several beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Ermacor; and sister, Michelle Ermacor.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. In accordance to CDC and NYS guidelines, masks, social distancing and signing funeral attendance sheets will be required to attend. Ten people will enter as ten people exit.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com