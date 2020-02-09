|
Deborah "Peppy" Appler 1961 - 2020
N. UTICA - Deborah "Peppy" Appler, 58, of N. Utica, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Deborah was born in New Hartford, on August 23, 1961, the daughter of David, Sr. and Jane Jeannette (Handzel) Dunbar. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of JFK High School. At one time, Peppy was employed with Vogel's Bakery in Utica. She enjoyed roller-skating, bingo and was a parishioner of St. Peter's Church in N. Utica. Peppy's greatest joy was spending time with her three grand babies as well as babysitting for other children in the family.
Ms. Appler is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Joseph, Jr. and Anita Appler, of Utica; three cherished grand babies, who were the love of her life, Adrianna, Aubree and Aria; her mother, Jane Dunbar, of N. Utica; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura and Richard Miller, of Whitesboro and Darlene and Steve Albigese, of NY Mills; three brothers and one sister-in-law, David Dunbar, Jr., of Utica, Gilbert and Kathy Dunbar, of Marcy and Gary Dunbar, of Utica; and a special friend, Cindy Richards; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, David.
Ms. Appler's funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Whitesboro will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation for family and friends is Tuesday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020