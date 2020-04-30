Deborah Ruth Pfranger Lange 1958 - 2020
UTICA - Deborah Ruth Pfranger Lange, 62, of Utica, NY and formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ, died on April 26, 2020.
Deborah was born on April 17, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Ruth Mae and Otto John Lange. After graduating from Ridgefield Park High School in 1976, Deborah graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College with an Associate's Degree in Human Services in 1992 and also completed three semesters at SUNY IT working towards her Bachelor's in Psychology.
Deborah was a devoted wife of 41 years and a homemaker for her children. Deborah worked at McDonald's as a Manager from 1997-2001 and then Central Association for the Blind from 2001-2010.
Mrs. Pfranger was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Utica, as well as a former member of Hope Alliance Church, New Hartford. She was a member of the Handicapped People of the Mohawk Valley for 15 years and served as President from 1997-98. Her hobbies included refinishing furniture, sewing and baking.
Deborah is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Stephen Carl Pfranger; son, Carl John Pfranger and wife, Rachael Arnold and grand pup, Moof P. Wigglebutts, of Burlington, VT; daughter, Amy Lynn (Pfranger) Dineen and grandchildren, Stephen James, Ashlee Mae, Brooklyn Skye and Valencia Joyce Ruth, of Schuyler, NY; brother, Arthur Lange and wife, Maureen, of Charlotte, NC; brother, Howard Lange and wife, Arlene, of Monroe Township, NJ; uncle, James Krapf; nieces, Jennifer Lange, Jessica (Lange) Holt, Stephanie Lange and Elisabeth (Lange) Summers; as well as numerous cousins.
Deborah was predeceased by her father, Otto John Lange; mother, Ruth Mae Ammon; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Joyce (Bongard) Pfranger.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alicia Detraglia and staff for the compassionate care while Deborah battled colon cancer for three years as well as the Hospice nurses who provided end of life care for Deborah in her home which allowed her to pass peacefully there according to her wishes.
Due to current circumstances, the service will be private for the family. When COVID restrictions are lifted, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life and Salvation in honor of Deborah Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Freedom Guide Dogs, Cassville, NY or Hospice & Palliative Care, Bereavement Care, New Hartford, NY.
God Bless.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.