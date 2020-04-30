Deborah Ruth Pfranger Lange
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Ruth Pfranger Lange 1958 - 2020
UTICA - Deborah Ruth Pfranger Lange, 62, of Utica, NY and formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ, died on April 26, 2020.
Deborah was born on April 17, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Ruth Mae and Otto John Lange. After graduating from Ridgefield Park High School in 1976, Deborah graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College with an Associate's Degree in Human Services in 1992 and also completed three semesters at SUNY IT working towards her Bachelor's in Psychology.
Deborah was a devoted wife of 41 years and a homemaker for her children. Deborah worked at McDonald's as a Manager from 1997-2001 and then Central Association for the Blind from 2001-2010.
Mrs. Pfranger was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Utica, as well as a former member of Hope Alliance Church, New Hartford. She was a member of the Handicapped People of the Mohawk Valley for 15 years and served as President from 1997-98. Her hobbies included refinishing furniture, sewing and baking.
Deborah is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Stephen Carl Pfranger; son, Carl John Pfranger and wife, Rachael Arnold and grand pup, Moof P. Wigglebutts, of Burlington, VT; daughter, Amy Lynn (Pfranger) Dineen and grandchildren, Stephen James, Ashlee Mae, Brooklyn Skye and Valencia Joyce Ruth, of Schuyler, NY; brother, Arthur Lange and wife, Maureen, of Charlotte, NC; brother, Howard Lange and wife, Arlene, of Monroe Township, NJ; uncle, James Krapf; nieces, Jennifer Lange, Jessica (Lange) Holt, Stephanie Lange and Elisabeth (Lange) Summers; as well as numerous cousins.
Deborah was predeceased by her father, Otto John Lange; mother, Ruth Mae Ammon; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Joyce (Bongard) Pfranger.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alicia Detraglia and staff for the compassionate care while Deborah battled colon cancer for three years as well as the Hospice nurses who provided end of life care for Deborah in her home which allowed her to pass peacefully there according to her wishes.
Due to current circumstances, the service will be private for the family. When COVID restrictions are lifted, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life and Salvation in honor of Deborah Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Freedom Guide Dogs, Cassville, NY or Hospice & Palliative Care, Bereavement Care, New Hartford, NY.
God Bless.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, Utica.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
1123 Court Street
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1163
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved