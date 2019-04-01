|
Debra A. (Slivinski) Bennett 1950 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Debra A. (Slivinski) Bennett, 68, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC., a place that was very dear to her.
She was born in Utica on October 24, 1950, a daughter of the late Norman Slivinski and Marilyn Slivinski. She was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School and Utica Practical Nursing School. On November 18, 1969, Debra was united in marriage to Gary Bennett in St. Patrick's Church, Clayville. The couple resided in New York Mills. Mrs. Bennett was employed by Remington Arms until her retirement in 2008.
Deb was an excellent cook. She enjoyed making pierogies for her family on her favorite holiday, Christmas Eve. She enjoyed spending winters in Myrtle Beach. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Survivors include, her mother, Marilyn; her husband, Gary; two sons, Scott (JoAnn) Bennett, NY Mills and Jamie (Shelly) Bennett, W. Winfield; five cherished grandchildren, Morganne, (Jacob) Jones, Samantha (James) Lee, Michael, Lilly and Paityn; three sisters, Shelly (Bill) Hettie, Kim (Dennis) Zogby and Kelly (Jay) Vennaro; also other nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Rob.
Her funeral will be held, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., New York Mills and at 10:30 in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Whitestown. Calling hours will be, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019