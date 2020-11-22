Debra A. Hurley
FORESTPORT - Debra A. (McDonald) Hurley, 63, of Meekerville Road, wife of Patrick, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Deb graduated from Remsen Central School, in 1976. Thereafter, she was employed at Ed Blask Ford, Utica and at Head Start, Rome and Boonville for many years. She was united in marriage with Patrick T. Hurley, in Remsen, on June 2, 1990.
In addition to her husband, Pat, she is survived by daughters, Jennifer and Jessica Hurley, Forestport; one sister, Nadine Corrigan, Remsen; and by her canine friend, "Sasha." Deb was predeceased by a sister, Denise; and her parents, Raymond and Loretta McDonald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, with interment to follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Forestport. Calling hours are Tuesday, 3-5 & 6-8 p.m., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Forestport Fire Fighters, Inc. 11965 River Road, Forestport, NY 13338.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
