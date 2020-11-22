1/
Debra A. Hurley
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra A. Hurley
FORESTPORT - Debra A. (McDonald) Hurley, 63, of Meekerville Road, wife of Patrick, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Deb graduated from Remsen Central School, in 1976. Thereafter, she was employed at Ed Blask Ford, Utica and at Head Start, Rome and Boonville for many years. She was united in marriage with Patrick T. Hurley, in Remsen, on June 2, 1990.
In addition to her husband, Pat, she is survived by daughters, Jennifer and Jessica Hurley, Forestport; one sister, Nadine Corrigan, Remsen; and by her canine friend, "Sasha." Deb was predeceased by a sister, Denise; and her parents, Raymond and Loretta McDonald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, with interment to follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Forestport. Calling hours are Tuesday, 3-5 & 6-8 p.m., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Forestport Fire Fighters, Inc. 11965 River Road, Forestport, NY 13338.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
NOV
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
NOV
25
Interment
Beechwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
(315)942-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved