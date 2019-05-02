|
Debra Lynne Leone 1962 - 2019
BRADENTON, FL - Debra Lynne Leone, age 57, beloved daughter of Antonio "Anthony" Leone, Sr. and the late Dorothy May (LoNero) Leone, formerly of Deerfield and currently of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Debra's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 9:45 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow graveside in Carr Cemetery in Marcy. Any donations in Debra's honor will be shared with a not-for-profit organization supporting children in the foster care system. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2019