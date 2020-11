Debra Marlene Smith 1952 - 2020MOHAWK - Debra Marlene Smith, 68, of Mohawk, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Pines at Utica Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.She was born on February 4, 1952, in Ilion, a daughter of the late Stanley and Lois Mroz.She is the loving mother of her two sons, Shawn Smith and his wife, Marla and Joshua Smith; grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie and Landen Smith; siblings, Marsha Donahoe, Stanley Mroz, John Mroz and Martin Morz. She was predeceased by a brother, Gary Mroz.The services will be at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com