Debra Marlene Smith 1952 - 2020
MOHAWK - Debra Marlene Smith, 68, of Mohawk, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Pines at Utica Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on February 4, 1952, in Ilion, a daughter of the late Stanley and Lois Mroz.
She is the loving mother of her two sons, Shawn Smith and his wife, Marla and Joshua Smith; grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie and Landen Smith; siblings, Marsha Donahoe, Stanley Mroz, John Mroz and Martin Morz. She was predeceased by a brother, Gary Mroz.
The services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
