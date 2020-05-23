Delores "Babe" Luizzi 1931 - 2020

NAPLES - Delores "Babe" Luizzi, formerly of Utica and Clinton, NY, passed away in Naples, FL, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 of natural causes due to dementia.

Delores was born in Utica, NY, to her loving parents, Benedetto and Pia (Bevalaqua) Aceto. She was the youngest of seven children, raised in the heart of East Utica on Bleecker Street, thus her nickname of "Babe".

Her positive, endearing presence and loving nature would brighten up every room she was in. She would always make the best of every moment and treasured her time with family and her many friends immensely. She was an avid cook, enjoyed sports, traveling, scrabble, crossword puzzles, books, dancing, movies and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The wonderful memories she leaves behind of her kindnesses and unselfishness are treasured by all who were lucky enough to spend time with her.

Delores attended Wetmore School, which was conveniently located across from her backyard. She fondly remembered walking across the street to the Modernistic, where her Dad would stop after work, to relay her mother's message that dinner was ready. She could only wave to him from the window as to not embarrass him in front of his friends. They would then cross the street and go home to their first floor apartment, where all nine of the family resided, to enjoy the family dinner.

In 1950, Delores graduated from Thomas R. Proctor High School and met Larry Luizzi, whom she married in 1952. She gave birth to two sons, Larry Luizzi, Jr. in May of 1955 and David in November 1960. In early 1966, she became a secretary at Mohawk Valley Community College, where she enjoyed working until her retirement in 1995. In 2002, Delores and Larry moved to Naples, FL, where he passed away in August of 2003.

Delores is survived by her two sons, Lawrence F. Luizzi, Jr. and David J. Luizzi, both of Naples, FL; as well as six loving and adored grandchildren, Lawrence, III, Ally Craft, Alex Luizzi, Nicholas Luizzi, Joshua Luizzi and Michael Luizzi, all of Naples, FL; four great-grandchildren, Kali Baey, Harper, Lianna and Remy; daughters-in-law, Amy Luizzi, of Naples, Michele Luizzi, of Naples and Cheryl Luizzi, of Utica, NY. She is also survived by several relatives including sisters, Connie Della Gala and Jane Saporito; as well as dear friends, including Lucretia "Aunt Cre" Zongrone, Connie Zogby and a special relationship with Walter Lorenz, among too many others to name here.

The family held private services in Naples, FL.



