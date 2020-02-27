|
Delores M. "Dorie" Cahill 1932 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Delores M. "Dorie" (Bucciero) Cahill, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Delores was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Zaino) Bucciero. She was married to William Edward "Bill" Cahill who passed away on May 11, 2013.
Delores is survived by her cherished children and their spouses, Kelly and Kevin Kane, Kim and Dan Furney, and William and Julie Cahill of Oak Hill, VA; and was gramma Dorie to Jenna and Liam Redden of Raleigh, NC, Brandon Cahill of San Francisco, CA, Megan Cahill and fiancé Nick Schlegel of Arlington, VA; and Justin, and Julianne Furney. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, godchildren, cousins, and in-laws, Rose Bucciero, Pat Bogan, and Judith Cahill. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Louis Bucciero, Nicholas F. Sr. and Josephine Bucciero, Frank "Fluff" Bucciero, Ralph and June Bucciero, Edward J. Bucciero, Robert F. "Bob" Bucciero, and Thomas J. Sr. and Jean Bucciero; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Sam Graziano, Nancy Bucciero, Antoinette "Toni" and Edgar Bonville, and infant Antoinette; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clifford J. and Sara Cahill; and in-laws, Harold R. and Rita Caruso, Richard Bogan, and Clifford "Jack" and Cora Cahill.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in lieu of floral offerings may make a donation to the New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department for their kind acts online at http://nhfd.com/donate.html; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Delores' funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020