Denese (Witchley) Zammiello 1951 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Denese (Witchley) Zammiello, age 67, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Born in Utica on November 24, 1951, Denese was the daughter of the late Donald F., Sr., and Pearl (Perritano) Witchley. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1969, and later in life she continued her studies at Utica College of Syracuse University. On July 22, 1972, she married her high school sweetheart, Rocco A. Zammiello, Sr. They were great parents and partners in life for over 31 years prior to Rocco's passing on May 16, 2004.
Denese loved her job at Utica College as Director of Student Activities. She was also a great supporter of all the sporting events of the college. In fulfilling her roles and goals in life, she was decisive and determined, and it was not in her nature to be deterred from accomplishing what she set out to do. As a mother and grandmother, she was selfless in her love for all the generations of her family. Denese deserves great accolades for facing life's adversities with fortitude, especially during her own illness. Denese was raised to embrace her Catholic faith, and she honored her teachings when she attended Mass and Novenas, and became involved in parish life.
Her gracious hospitality was extended to all. She had fine taste in decorating, and accomplished many "self" home improvements. Her favorite pastimes included stopping by the Casino on occasion, shopping... especially for shoes, and spending time in the sun.
Happiness came upon her when she became a grandma known as "Gonie", and family life became full again. She missed Rock, and as her children are sad to see her go, they know that she is with him again.
Denese is survived by her children and their loves, Rocco A. II and Joanne Zammiello, Tina and Michael Davis II, and Deanna Zammiello; her grandchildren, Taylor, Cameron, and Rocco III Zammiello; and Raquel Davis; her cherished sister, Deborah Monescalchi; and remembering her brother, Donald T. Witchley, Sr., who preceded her. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins who were very close to one another, and in-laws, Nancy Witchley, Elaine Amerosa, Rosemary and Bob Spina, and Carmen A. Zammiello, Jr. She was also blessed with many wonderful friendships. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Anthony Monescalchi, Sr.; and nephew, Donald T. Witchley, Jr.
The family extends their thanks to the ICU and the PCU staffs at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare; Denese's caregivers Renee and Debbie; and Sister Pat who was so thoughtful and kind to Denese and her children.
Denese's family commemorated her life at a private time. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in her memory may make a donation to online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will be available at the service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Denese's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at St. John the Evangelist Church where her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass. Committal and Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
