Denise Marlene Harris 1971 - 2019
TEXAS - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their respects to Denise Marlene Harris, age 47, formerly of Utica, who went home to be at peace when she passed on Monday, March 4, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Her Home Going Service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday at 6:00 at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019