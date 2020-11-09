Dennis A. Cahill 1951 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mr. Dennis A. Cahill, 69, of Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
Dennis was born in Utica, on July 5, 1951, the son of John (Jack) and Mary (Jackson) Cahill. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On September 8, 1984, Dennis was united in marriage with Mary E. McCarthy at Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica. For many years until his retirement, Dennis was employed with Conrail, Utica. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was an avid hunter and golfer. He was of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Cahill is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Frank Farina, of Ballston Spa, NY; sister-in-law, Patricia Cahill, of Clinton; father-in-law, Jack McCarthy, of Utica; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Clare and Kyle Burth, of New Hartford, Bridget Korrie, of Kayuta Lake, Kathleen McCarthy, of Rochester, Patricia and David Hauser, of Rochester, Dennis and Denise McCarthy, of Norwich and Michael and Kris McCarthy, of Liverpool; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention; and his canine companion, Mugsy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Mary; brother, Peter Cahill; and mother-in-law, Carol McCarthy.
Visitation for family and friends is Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Face coverings are required when entering and while in the building. Social distancing and contract tracing protocols must be observed. A private family service will be held at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 in Dennis' memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.