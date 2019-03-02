|
Dennis B. Johnson 1948 - 2019
POLAND – Dennis B. Johnson, 71, of Plumb Road, died on February 28, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
Mr. Johnson was born on January 19, 1948, in Rome, a son of the late Arnold Johnson and Wanda (Jones) Johnson. He graduated from Poland Central School and on January 28, 1966, he was united in marriage with the former Mary Ann Wilcox in Cold Brook.
Following a brief employment with AT&T in Kingston, he established the Kuyahoora Outdoor Center in 1969, first in Newport. He later moved the business to Poland, where it grew successfully over many years with the sales of Honda, Simplicity, Skidoo and performance products. Dennis achieved multiple sales accolades achieving top dealership statuses on the state and national level with virtually every manufacturer. He was well known for having the big Thanksgiving Skidoo clothing sale every year with a massive internet presence. Dennis was further known for his affinity to build and race high performance drag and street cars as well as snowmobiles, with an emphasis on custom designed and built Nitrous Oxide Kits for two-stroke motors. He was able to achieve performance levels unheard of in the industry that sold internationally. Dennis retired from his business in 2007, however he later operated "Denny's Cars", selling used automobiles, from the same location. Along with his wife, Mary Ann, he operated a successful horse ranch, "Kuy Arabians", specializing in breeding and showing Egyptian Arabian Horses. Dennis established the first snow cross and oval racing in Ohio, known as the Herkimer Classic, in the early 1980's. In 1992, with the help of his good friend Mike Farrow and others in the community, he put his talents to the test and organized the Snow Bash in Ohio. He fulfilled his long time goal to help local not-for- profits and the Ohio Ridge Riders. Dennis was involved with the formation of the Empire State Snowmobile Association and was among the first to groom trails in the area. He served on the Town of Russia Planning Board and the Poland Central School board. Dennis was also a former member of the Kuyahoora Valley Rotary Club. Also in the early 1980's, he brought AYSO to the Kuyahoora Valley, both running the program as well as coaching. He cared deeply about his community.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; three children, Kathleen (Alan) Sheppard and Dennis (Michelle) Johnson, Jr., all of Poland and Kimberly (William) Dingman, of Fairfield; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Bryan and Barrett Sheppard, Cody and Jesse Johnson and William and Katie Dingman; three sisters, Carol (Gary) Exford, of Watertown, Donna Johnson, of TX and Brenda (Don) Rose, of New Berlin; two brothers, Jim (Paula) Johnson and Terry (Janice) Johnson, all of Poland; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Glenn Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Community Baptist Church of Poland on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Mark Sellers officiating. There are no calling hours and spring interment will take place in Poland Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Poland Volunteer Fire Company or KVAC. Envelopes will be available at the church service on Tuesday.
